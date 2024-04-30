Watch Now
High winds continue in the desert, but so do our warm temperatures

A wind advisory is still in effect for the Desert on Tuesday with gusts up to 55 mph.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 09:27:50-04

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. A wind advisory is in effect for the desert throughout the day. Sustained winds could be between 25 and 35 mph, and gusts are up to 55 mph in areas near Mojave and California City. Travel with caution through these areas due to wind.

Tuesday's high temperatures reflect the warming trend across the county. It will be 80 degrees in Bakersfield, mid-70s in Lake Isabella, mid-60s in Frazier Park and Tehachapi, and in the 80s in Mojave. Everyone will enjoy a sunny Tuesday, too, with futurecast showing minimal to no cloud coverage.

The warm temperatures continue for the remainder of the week, but a slight cool-down is possible this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches from the Pacific Northwest.

In the meantime, have a safe and sunny Tuesday.

