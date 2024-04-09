Highs in the 80s by midweek

Skies were nice and clear across Kern on Monday, good news for anyone that hoped to catch the partial solar eclipse!

Temperatures were still a little on the cool side despite the sunshine, but that won't be the case going forward.

Highs Tuesday will be significantly warmer, with a forecast high of 78° in Bakersfield.

That's just the start of our warm up, highs will break 80° by Wednesday, and peak in the upper 80s on Thursday!

So far the warmest day in Bakersfield this year is 82°, and we're very likely to beat that.

The warm up won't last forever, though.

Highs look to fall back to the weekend, and we could see a bit of a rain chance, too.

