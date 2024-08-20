Highs in the 80s to close out the week

Summer 2024 has been brutally hot so far, but our weather is about to make up for it!

As of Tuesday Bakersfield has been under 100­° for eight days in a row, and we're going to not only extend that streak, but we're going to be getting even cooler weather!

The average high in Bakersfield for the next few days is 96°, and we'll be well below that.

Highs will be in the lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday and drop all the way into the 80s for Friday and Saturday!

This drop in temperatures comes as an upper level low and its associated cold front swing into California.

While it's not uncommon to have a bit of a cooldown in late August, this weather system is unusually cool.

The coolest high temperature high temperature on record for Friday is 83°, and for Saturday it's 82°.

We'll be very close to both of those numbers!

The incoming system will also bring some light rain and maybe even some mountain snow to northern California, so it's really going to feel a bit like fall as we head into the weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

