Highs in the 90s for most of next week

The hottest weather of the year so far is almost here.

Fortunately, the weekend forecast still looks decent.

Highs in the Valley will be right around 80°, while mid 80s are expected in the desert, and 70s are expected in the mountains.

Desert areas will deal with gusty winds on Saturday, and Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mojave slopes.

Calmer winds are expected by Sunday.

By Monday a strong upper level ridge will build in off the coast, and will be in control of our weather through the week.

By Monday Bakersfield will be near 90°, and we could hit temperatures as hot as 95° by the middle of the week.

If we do hit 95° it will be the warmest day ever recorded in Bakersfield in the month of March.

Daily records next week range from 88° to 93°, so we're likely to set a few daily records, too.

The heat will of course, extend beyond the Valley.

Mountain areas are likely to break 85°, and the KRV will see highs around 90°.

Highs in the upper 90s are possible in the desert, and a triple digit reading isn't completely out of the question either.

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