Highs in the 90s for the rest of the week

After a pleasant start to the week, with highs of 80° and 86°, warmer weather is moving in.

Highs are expected to jump back into the 90s on Wednesday.

The forecast high Bakersfield is 94°, with 90s expected in most of the desert, valley, and KRV.

Mountain towns will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb from there.

Valley highs are expected to reach the upper 90s late this week, with triple digits not out of the question for the weekend.

If we were to reach triple digits, it we be among the rare times we reach 100° in October.

In the past 30 years, only 6 October days in Bakersfield have been in the triple digits.

Three of those came just two years ago in 2024.

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