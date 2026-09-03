Highs stay in the 80s

The high in Bakersfield was 83° on Wednesday, the coolest day since May 30th!

Cooler-than-average weather is set to continue, with highs in the Valley, KRV, and even parts of the desert in the 80s through the weekend.

Mountain towns will continue to see highs in the 70s.

The weekend remains the time frame we're most focused on, not just because of the holiday, but because the of the potential return of tropical moisture.

That moisture is associated with Tropical Storm Marie, which is currently off the coast of Mexico.

Marie is expected to move westward, and is NOT expected to directly impact California.

However, moisture from Marie is likely to move into southern California by the weekend, which will result in increased clouds, and potentially some rain as well.

The potential for rain in Kern County will depend on how far north the tropical moisture is able to push.

For now, we're keeping small chances in the forecast county wide.

We'll be tracking the plume moisture closely over the next few days!

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