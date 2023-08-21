Hilary brings heavy rain, flooding to Kern

Tropical Storm Hilary continues to bring moderate to heavy rain all across Kern County.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for much of Kern County, including places like Bakersfield, Arvin, Tehachapi, Frazier Park, and Ridgecrest.

Rain will continue into the night, with showers starting to dissipate around midnight.

As of 6PM Bakersfield had picked up over half an inch of rain, and some of our mountain areas were already over 3 inches of rain.

Additional rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible throughout the county into Sunday night.

This means flooding that is already occurring may worsen, and additional flooding is likely.

If you are in an area that is flooding, evacuate to higher ground.

If you're not in a flooded area, it's best to stay put tonight.

Many accidents have been reported, and driving conditions are very poor.

Remember to never drive through flood waters.

Turn around, don't drown!

We will continue to track the rain through the night, and update you as new watches and warnings are issued.

Keep a very close eye on the weather tonight, as dangerous flooding is still a major concern.

Stay safe everyone.