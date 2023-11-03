Holding steady before a drop in our temperatures

For the past several days our weather has been stuck in place.

That's not exactly a bad thing though, because the pattern we're stuck in has brought comfortable weather to pretty much all of Kern County.

Highs have been in the 60s in our coolest spots, and right around 80° in our warmest spots.

Temperatures will stay in that same range through Sunday.

On Monday, our weather pattern will start to change.

The jet stream will drop to the south, landing almost right on top of us, and helping to usher in cooler air.

By the middle of next week Valley highs will be in the 60s, and we could even see a few sprinkles!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

