Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot again Wednesday, a little cooler for the weekend

Triple digits are expected again on Wednesday
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 11, 2024

Triple digits are back!

Bakersfield hit 102° on Tuesday, the fourth triple digit day of the year.

Fortunately, it's not as hot as it was last week, and humidity levels are lower, too.

Triple digits are expected Wednesday, too, with a forecast high of 103°.

Fortunately temperatures look to drop from there.

Thursday will still be close to 100°, but highs will drop into the low to mid 90s by Father's Day.

Not exactly a cool weekend, but better than it is right now!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018