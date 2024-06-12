Hot again Wednesday, a little cooler for the weekend

Triple digits are back!

Bakersfield hit 102° on Tuesday, the fourth triple digit day of the year.

Fortunately, it's not as hot as it was last week, and humidity levels are lower, too.

Triple digits are expected Wednesday, too, with a forecast high of 103°.

Fortunately temperatures look to drop from there.

Thursday will still be close to 100°, but highs will drop into the low to mid 90s by Father's Day.

Not exactly a cool weekend, but better than it is right now!

