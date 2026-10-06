Hot all week, cooler this weekend

Monday marks four days in a row in the triple digits in Bakersfield.

That the longest stretch of consecutive days in the triple digits in the month of October since 1980.

It's not slowing down this week, either.

The forecast high for the rest of the work week is 98° to 100°, so we may very well extend our streak.

Much cooler weather is expected by the weekend though!

Bakersfield is expected to fall into the lower 90s by Saturday, and into the 80s by Sunday.

We even have the potential to be in the 70s by early next week!

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