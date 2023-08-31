Hot and hazy Thursday

We're tracking a big change in the weather here in Kern.

Our overall weather pattern will begin to change on Thursday, with areas of high pressure breaking down and low pressure to our north poised to move in.

Temperatures will still be hot on Thursday, but will drop by Friday as our winds shift and cooler air flows in.

The wind shift will be a good thing in general, but has the potential to give us some smoky skies.

There are several large fires burning in far northwest California producing lots of smoke.

So far the smoke has not made it into Kern County, but a push of smoke is possible Thursday evening into Friday as our winds turn more to the northwest.

We'll be keeping a close eye on air quality during this time.

Fortunately it looks like the smoke will clear for the weekend, so we can enjoy the beautiful, cooler weather!

