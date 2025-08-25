Hot and humid Monday with a chance for afternoon showers

Happy Monday, Kern County. The monsoonal moisture that began flowing into California this weekend continues to dominate our weather in the early part of the week.

This influx of moisture does two things for us: 1) increases humidity, and 2) brings minor rain and thunderstorm chances. We had a busy weekend for rain, especially in the Kern River Valley. Those rain and storm chances hang on Monday.

Temperatures around 100-103 degrees are likely this afternoon in the valley, but it could feel a bit warmer due to increased humidity. Valley dew points are in the low-to-mid-60s this afternoon, and that's the level where the air could feel uncomfortable and sticky.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances come into play in the early afternoon. We do not anticipate widespread activity, but the strongest chances for rain, up to 70% chance, exist in the Kern River Valley.

Bakersfield has a 30% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the early afternoon through around dinnertime.

In the extended forecast, we expect temperatures to cool back to around seasonal average by Friday and through the weekend. As a reminder, Bakersfield's seasonal average for late August is around 96 degrees.

