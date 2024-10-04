Hot conditions continue for the first weekend in October

Happy Friday, Kern County. Another day of hot, unseasonable temperatures are expected county-wide. The valley's heat advisory expires tonight at 11:00 p.m., but we're tracking hot temperatures into the weekend.

Stay hydrated and have a great weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 101 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 101

Taft: 101

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 99 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 96

Wofford Heights: 98

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 100 by the afternoon.

California City: 101

Ridgecrest: 103

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 89 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 86

Pine Mountain Club: 83

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

