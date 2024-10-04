Hot conditions continue for the first weekend in October

Happy Friday, Kern County. Another day of hot, unseasonable temperatures are expected county-wide. The valley's heat advisory expires tonight at 11:00 p.m., but we're tracking hot temperatures into the weekend.
Stay hydrated and have a great weekend.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 101 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 101
Taft: 101
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 99 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 96
Wofford Heights: 98
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 100 by the afternoon.
California City: 101
Ridgecrest: 103
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 89 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 86
Pine Mountain Club: 83
