Hot day Friday before improving this weekend

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County! TGIF, right? As we head into the first weekend of June, temperatures will actually trend in the right direction.

Friday will still be hot, though. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 99, though I would not be surprised if we did hit 100 briefly this afternoon. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and keep cool.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s on Friday, 90s in the KRV, and likely widespread triple digits in the desert.

Winds are set to pick up on Saturday, a sign of some cooler air trying to move in. The strongest winds will gust up to 45 mph in the desert on Saturday.

Increased winds also increase our risk for fast-moving fires. Follow all local burn bans and stay safe.

Temperatures dip by Sunday with a forecast high of 88 in Bakersfield, and we're likely to stay in the upper-80s through at least the middle of next week.

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