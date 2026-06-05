Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot day Friday before improving this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 5, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County! TGIF, right? As we head into the first weekend of June, temperatures will actually trend in the right direction.

Friday will still be hot, though. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 99, though I would not be surprised if we did hit 100 briefly this afternoon. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and keep cool.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s on Friday, 90s in the KRV, and likely widespread triple digits in the desert.

Winds are set to pick up on Saturday, a sign of some cooler air trying to move in. The strongest winds will gust up to 45 mph in the desert on Saturday.

Increased winds also increase our risk for fast-moving fires. Follow all local burn bans and stay safe.

Temperatures dip by Sunday with a forecast high of 88 in Bakersfield, and we're likely to stay in the upper-80s through at least the middle of next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

06/05/2026

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 63°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Mostly Sunny

90° / 63°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

86° / 62°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

85° / 63°

0%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

87° / 63°

1%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

100° / 70°

0%