Hot day Thursday, better temps for Independence Day

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're on track for another hot and dry day across Kern. Plus, breezy conditions come into play this afternoon.

Bakersfield has been at or above 100 degrees for five days in a row, and we're likely to extend our heat wave another day. Thursday's high temperature in Bakersfield is on track for 101 degrees.

We're tracking air quality impacts from the Madre Fire burning just west of Kern County. It started just after 1:00 p.m. near New Cuyama close to Hwy 166 in San Luis Obispo County. It's still around 50 miles away from Kern County. CalFire's latest update around 2:30 a.m. Thursday mapped the fire around 35,500 acres.

Valley neighborhoods, especially along the west side, are likely to see or smell smoke this morning. We're closely monitoring this fire's progress.

Independence Day brings a bit of relief from the prolonged stretch of triple digit heat. Bakersfield is on track for 94 degrees on Friday! Still hot, but much better than 100+.

