Hot day Tuesday, temperatures cool slightly for the rest of the week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We've had a steady warm up the past few days, and today our temperatures peak.

Triple digits are likely for the valley and desert, and summer-like temperatures arrive in the mountains, too. I have Bakersfield reaching 100 degrees by the afternoon. KRV will be in the upper 90s Tuesday, and the mountains warm to the 80s.

The bulk of the heat is built into the desert. Mojave is the "cooler" desert neighborhood, warming to around 101 by the afternoon, but some desert neighborhoods get close to 110 degrees. A bit of a breeze hangs on in the mountains and desert for Tuesday, but hazy conditions are likely in the valley.

The ridge of high pressure, or strong warm air mass that's bringing us the summer heat, will break down a bit into the week. That means temperatures are set to level off heading into the weekend. By Father's Day, Bakersfield will be in the mid-90s. We'll take all the double digits we can before the official start of summer!

