Hot day with elevated fire danger in eastern Kern County

Good morning! Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, and we have moderate heat risk starting on Friday. Desert towns have elevated fire danger through Thursday afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 99 on Thursday, and this will likely be our last day in double digits for several days. A big warm up will impact the valley starting on Friday. Temperatures above 100 degrees are likely in Bakersfield Friday through the end of next week, so a good chance for an extended heat wave.

The wind forecast will be gusty in eastern Kern. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave, Ridgecrest, and Lake Isabella. A Lake Wind Advisory remains active for Lake Isabella through Friday night.

The desert wind forecast, plus the heat, means elevated fire danger. The Indian Wells Valley specifically has very high fire danger on Thursday, meaning if something sparks, it could spread quickly.

Heat safety should be top of mind this weekend as all of our communities will be several degrees above average. Hydrating, staying in AC, and avoiding outdoor exercise during peak afternoon heat are all good things to keep in mind.

Finally, extended forecast models still show a shift in flow this weekend, likely by Sunday, that will send some warmer, moist air to Central California. We're monitoring minor rain and thunderstorm chances by Monday.

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