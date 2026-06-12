Hot, dry, and breezy

Hot weather is hear to stay.

Bakersfield stayed just under 100° on Thursday, with a high of 99°.

Highs in the Valley will be near 100° for the next 7 days.

Mountain towns will be in the mid to upper 80s, possibly reaching 90°, and highs could reach 100° briefly in the KRV.

Desert areas will see widespread triple digits.

In additional to the warm temperatures, we're also tracking low humidity and breezy afternoon and evening winds through the weekend.

Humidity values of 20% or lower will be widespread, along with gusts of 20 miles per hour or stronger.

This combination of conditions will lead to elevated fire danger.



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