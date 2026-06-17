Hot for now, cooler to end the week

Tuesday marks five days in a row in the triple digits.

We may get a sixth, too.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 99°.

Wednesday will also feature gusty winds and low humidity, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour will be widespread across Kern, with even stronger gusts in the desert.

The warm, dry, and windy conditions will lead to elevated fire danger.

Fortunately, the stronger winds will be arriving alongside cooler weather.

Valley highs will be near 90° Friday through Sunday.

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