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Hot for now, cooler to end the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 16, 2026
Posted

Tuesday marks five days in a row in the triple digits.

We may get a sixth, too.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 99°.

Wednesday will also feature gusty winds and low humidity, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour will be widespread across Kern, with even stronger gusts in the desert.

The warm, dry, and windy conditions will lead to elevated fire danger.

Fortunately, the stronger winds will be arriving alongside cooler weather.

Valley highs will be near 90° Friday through Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Clear

-° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Clear

102° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/18/2026

Clear

98° / 65°

0%

Friday

06/19/2026

Clear

93° / 61°

1%

Saturday

06/20/2026

Clear

90° / 64°

1%

Sunday

06/21/2026

Clear

94° / 67°

0%

Monday

06/22/2026

Clear

97° / 69°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Clear

101° / 72°

0%