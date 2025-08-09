Hot, hazy weekend ahead

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This weekend will likely be the hottest of the year so far
Bakersfield is in for some of its hottest weather of the year this weekend.

The hottest day in Bakersfield so far this year is 105° on July 13th.

The forecast high for both Saturday and Sunday is 104°, so either day could tie or even beat that mark if temperatures are a little hotter than expected.

Temperatures in the Kern River Valley will be around 100° this weekend, and even mountain areas will see highs in the 90s.

As usual, the hottest temperatures in Kern will be in the desert, where highs could hit 110°.

In addition to the heat, we'll be keeping a close eye on air quality, as the Gifford Fire continues to send smoke into Kern County.

Fortunately, cooler temperatures are expected by the end of next week, with highs in the Valley dropping back into

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/08/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 76°

0%

Saturday

08/09/2025

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Sunday

08/10/2025

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/11/2025

Clear

104° / 76°

0%

Tuesday

08/12/2025

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Clear

101° / 71°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Clear

96° / 68°

0%