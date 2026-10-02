Hot start to October

October is off to a hot start, and the heat isn't slowing down any time soon.

Bakersfield hit 97° on Thursday, the first day of the month, and even warmer weather is expected in the coming days.

The forecast high for Friday is 99°, with highs of 100° and 101° expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Valley areas will be under a Heat Advisory for both Saturday and Sunday.

As mentioned previously this week, October triple digits aren't very common in Bakersfield, with only six triple digit days recorded in the past 30 years.

Outside of Bakersfield, highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected in the KRV and desert over the next few days, with mid to upper 80s in the mountains.

Highs in the 90s and triple digits will be widespread across the state as well, with no significant cooldown in sight.

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