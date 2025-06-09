Hot start to the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Heat continues to build into California this week, and as the headline suggests, summer-like heat starts the week.

We had some good news through the weekend, though. Bakersfield was actually a touch cooler than expected Saturday and Sunday.

The start of this week is a different story. Strong high pressure is building in over the next 48 hours, meaning hot weather is likely.

Triple digit heat is expected in Bakersfield and most of the desert for the early half of this week. Mountains will be in the 80s, and the KRV warms into the 90s.

By Father's Day weekend, temperatures hold steady just a touch above average. It's still days away, but Father's Day in Bakersfield looks to be in the mid-90s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

