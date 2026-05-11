Hot start to the week with a Heat Advisory in effect

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures warmed up this weekend, but they're not done yet. We expect our warmest temps of the year, so far, to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley. Locally, that includes Bakersfield, Arvin, Delano, Wofford Heights and Kernville, to name a few. The advisory is active Monday and Tuesday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 103 on Monday. Temperatures in the vicinity of 100 degrees are expected in the valley, KRV, and desert. Even mountain towns get close to 90 by Monday afternoon.

This is the first time we've been this hot so far in 2026, so we're not used to the heat yet. Take care of yourself in this heat. Drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and never, ever, leave children or pets inside vehicles.

There's signs that the heat will break down Wednesday and Thursday. We're expected to cool back into the low-80s by Thursday in Bakersfield.

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