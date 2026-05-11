Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Hot start to the week with a Heat Advisory in effect

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 11, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures warmed up this weekend, but they're not done yet. We expect our warmest temps of the year, so far, to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley. Locally, that includes Bakersfield, Arvin, Delano, Wofford Heights and Kernville, to name a few. The advisory is active Monday and Tuesday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 103 on Monday. Temperatures in the vicinity of 100 degrees are expected in the valley, KRV, and desert. Even mountain towns get close to 90 by Monday afternoon.

This is the first time we've been this hot so far in 2026, so we're not used to the heat yet. Take care of yourself in this heat. Drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and never, ever, leave children or pets inside vehicles.

There's signs that the heat will break down Wednesday and Thursday. We're expected to cool back into the low-80s by Thursday in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

05/11/2026

Sunny

102° / 67°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 63°

0%

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Sunny

87° / 61°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

90° / 63°

0%

Friday

05/15/2026

Sunny

94° / 62°

0%

Saturday

05/16/2026

Sunny

89° / 58°

0%

Sunday

05/17/2026

Sunny

86° / 61°

0%

Monday

05/18/2026

Sunny

93° / 64°

0%