Hot stretch of weather continues

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Heat is still our top weather story as temperatures stay well above average.

Strong high pressure remains situated here on the West Coast, sending temperatures soaring. Bakersfield tied a daily temperature record on Tuesday at 109.

Heat stays with us through the weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 106 on Wednesday. Mountain towns will stay in the mid-90s, and widespread triple digit heat is expected in the KRV and desert.

The Heat Advisory for much of Kern, and the desert Extreme Heat Warning, are both set to expire this evening. That does not mean heat is going away. The National Weather Service says they will likely re-issue heat alerts for our weekend forecast.

Stay hydrated and check in on your neighbors. Take care of pets, too, and try to get their long walk in before 11 a.m.

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