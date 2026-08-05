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Hot stretch of weather continues

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 5, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Heat is still our top weather story as temperatures stay well above average.

Strong high pressure remains situated here on the West Coast, sending temperatures soaring. Bakersfield tied a daily temperature record on Tuesday at 109.

Heat stays with us through the weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 106 on Wednesday. Mountain towns will stay in the mid-90s, and widespread triple digit heat is expected in the KRV and desert.

The Heat Advisory for much of Kern, and the desert Extreme Heat Warning, are both set to expire this evening. That does not mean heat is going away. The National Weather Service says they will likely re-issue heat alerts for our weekend forecast.

Stay hydrated and check in on your neighbors. Take care of pets, too, and try to get their long walk in before 11 a.m.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

08/05/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/06/2026

Sunny

106° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/07/2026

Sunny

106° / 79°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/08/2026

Sunny

107° / 80°

0%

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Mostly Sunny

109° / 81°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

106° / 78°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

103° / 76°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Sunny

99° / 73°

4%