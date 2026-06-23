Hot this week, cooler by the weekend

Now that it's officially summer, it should be no surprise that the forecast looks hot.

Bakersfield will be around 100° Tuesday through Thursday.

Mountain towns will range from the mid 80s to around 90°, and desert areas will be well above 100°.

In addition to warm temperatures, we're track a surge of moisture into California Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will likely help initiate a few showers and storms, primarily south and east of Kern County, but a stray shower making it into eastern Kern is possible.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to fall this weekend, with 70s and 80s likely by Sunday.



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