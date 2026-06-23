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Hot this week, cooler by the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 22, 2026
Posted

Now that it's officially summer, it should be no surprise that the forecast looks hot.

Bakersfield will be around 100° Tuesday through Thursday.

Mountain towns will range from the mid 80s to around 90°, and desert areas will be well above 100°.

In addition to warm temperatures, we're track a surge of moisture into California Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will likely help initiate a few showers and storms, primarily south and east of Kern County, but a stray shower making it into eastern Kern is possible.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to fall this weekend, with 70s and 80s likely by Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/22/2026

Clear

-° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Clear

101° / 70°

0%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Clear

100° / 68°

0%

Friday

06/26/2026

Clear

95° / 67°

2%

Saturday

06/27/2026

Clear

90° / 62°

0%

Sunday

06/28/2026

Clear

87° / 63°

0%

Monday

06/29/2026

Clear

91° / 65°

0%