Hot through the work week, nicer this weekend

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Summer heat will be felt county-wide this afternoon, though the hottest temps will be in the desert. The weekend forecast shows a good chance to cool slightly.

Strong high pressure is building in the desert southwest, just to the southeast of Kern County. The position of that warm air mass actually allows some Pacific moisture to be drawn into the far southeastern corner of California.

Essentially, the moisture surge can initiate passing showers for parts of the state, mainly to the east of Kern, over in San Bernardino County. The moisture is close enough to Kern that a minor 10% chance for passing showers exists in the Kern desert Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The big takeaway: the chance for a passing shower in the desert is low but not zero, hence the 10% chance.

Bakersfield has no rain chances, and the top weather story is the heat. We'll be around 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday, bringing the chance for heat wave number 2 of 2026. Stay hydrated and keep cool.

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