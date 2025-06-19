Hot Thursday with elevated fire danger

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Hot temperatures continue into the afternoon, plus more wind.

A wind advisory and high wind warning are in effect for the Mojave Desert and the Mojave Slopes through Sunday morning. Strong winds, up to 55 mph near Mojave, are possible.

Realistically, every neighborhood will notice more wind into Thursday afternoon, with the strongest gusts in the desert. By Thursday evening, gusts between 25-30 mph are possible in the valley, mountains and west side hills.

By this weekend, temperatures cool significantly. Bakersfield will be in the low-80s by Saturday!

