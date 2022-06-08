Hot weather closing in

It's getting hot once again.

Temperatures in parts of the Kern desert have been in the triple digits all week, and most of the rest of the county will catch up soon.

Highs will take a step up on Thursday, but most of the county will avoid breaking 100.

Mid to upper 90s are expected in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys, with mid 80s in the south mountains.

Desert highs will be very hot again, up to 105 in the Indian wells Valley.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect in the Kern Desert Thursday, lasting through Saturday.

Temperatures will peak Friday into Saturday, with highs in the Valley topping 100, and Desert highs nearing 110!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys Friday and Saturday.

Be sure to keep heat safety in mind in the coming days!

Try to limit time outdoors, find air conditioning, and stay hydrated.

Never leave children or pets in hot cars either!

Fortunately temperatures will start to fall by Sunday.