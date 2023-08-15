Hot week with a few rain chances

August hasn't been too bad so far, but we're in for a hot week.

In fact, it looks another heatwave is on the way.

This will be our 4th stretch of three or more consecutive triple digit days.

Bakersfield hit 105° on Monday, and will stay right around there for most of the week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our Valley areas through Thursday.

Do what you can to stay cool, hydrated, and safe during this time.

Heat's not the only thing we're tracking, though.

Our weather pattern will also lend itself to several pushes of monsoonal moisture this week.

That means on an off storm chances, especially for mountain and desert areas.

We'll be watching the radar and keeping you updated as storms develop!