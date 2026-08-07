Hot weekend across Kern County

Good morning! Hot temperatures stay with us through the weekend, and heat alerts are active through Sunday night.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Valley, Kern River Valley, and the mountains. An Extreme Heat Warning remains active in the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot this weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Expect triple digit heat in the KRV this weekend—around 102 near Lake Isabella. Tehachapi will even heat up into the mid-90s this weekend.

Widespread extreme heat, around 110, is likely in the desert.

There are signs that the heat will slowly break down late next week, likely by Thursday.

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