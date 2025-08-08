Hot weekend ahead in Kern

Happy Friday, Kern County. Heat continues this weekend, and it will likely be the hottest weekend so far this summer.

Bakersfield's hottest observed temperature this year was 105 back in July. This weekend's high temps are forecasted to be 104 for both Saturday and Sunday in Bakersfield, so expect to feel the heat. Take precautions by keeping yourself hydrated, wearing light clothing, and stay inside or find air conditioning.

In addition to the heat, air quality concerns remain due to two wildfires near Kern County. The Gifford Fire continues to burn in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties. As of Friday morning, CAL Fire says the fire burned just over 99,000 acres and is 15% contained. Plus, a new wildfire called the Canyon Fire began Thursday afternoon in Ventura and LA Counties. So far it has burned just shy of 5,000 acres and is 0% contained, per CAL Fire.

If both of those fires continue to burn, wildfire smoke has the chance to impact air quality in southern Kern. Smoke from both fires could worsen air quality for a good portion of the valley, south mountains, and desert.

