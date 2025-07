Triple digits are back.

Bakersfield hit 104° on Friday, just shy of our hottest day of the year, 105° back on May 30th.

Temperatures will stay this hot through the weekend, too.

The high for Saturday will be 104°, and 103° on Sunday.

From there the heatwave is expected to continue through Tuesday.

After that there's a decent chance we return to the double digits, and we're also looking out for a potential surge monsoon moisture late next week.

