Hot weekend, monsoonal showers & storms possible

Bakersfield hit 105° on Friday, tying for hottest day of the year!

Triple digit heat is expected to continue not only through the weekend, but into early next week as well.

Heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

A surge of monsoonal moisture is expected to push into Kern County through the weekend and into early next week.

This means isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each of the next few days, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Not everyone will see rain, and best chances for measurable rain will be in mountain areas and the desert.

The biggest threat with these storms will be lighting, which can spark wildfires.



