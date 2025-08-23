Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot weekend, monsoonal showers & storms possible

Temperatures over 100° will continue through the weekend
23ABC Evening weather update August 22, 2025
Posted

Bakersfield hit 105° on Friday, tying for hottest day of the year!

Triple digit heat is expected to continue not only through the weekend, but into early next week as well.

Heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

A surge of monsoonal moisture is expected to push into Kern County through the weekend and into early next week.

This means isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each of the next few days, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Not everyone will see rain, and best chances for measurable rain will be in mountain areas and the desert.

The biggest threat with these storms will be lighting, which can spark wildfires.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 79°

5%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

104° / 78°

2%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

105° / 78°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Clear

103° / 78°

0%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Clear

102° / 74°

1%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

97° / 71°

1%