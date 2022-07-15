High pressure keeps us hot, and sends some moisture our way

In the Valley, Thursday has been just another day.

A high of 101° in Bakersfield extends heatwave #2 to four days long, with no signs of slowing down.

In Eastern Kern, it's been a different story.

The same area of high pressure that has kept us hot this week has now helped direct some monsoonal moisture into eastern Kern County.

Thunderstorms rumbled through parts of the Kern desert Thursday, included areas near Edward AFB and California City.

Thunderstorms will be possible again on Friday.

Just like Thursday's storms, they won't be widespread, and will only affect Eastern Kern County.

Valley communities will not see any showers or storms, but desert communities and even the Kern River Valley may.

The primary threat from any storms that form will be lightning.

If you hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning, and should stay indoors until the storm passes.

Lightning also presents a potential ignition source for wildfires.

Besides the storm threat, heat is the other big story.

Bakersfield is in for its hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.

Friday's high is expected to be 103°, rising to 106° Saturday and 107° on Sunday.

Stay cool and stay safe!