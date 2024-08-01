Hot with isolated storms Thursday and Friday

We're tracking more heat and more moisture over the next few days.

After an already warm Wednesday, temperatures will jump up a few degrees to 103° on Thursday, and highs will stay above 100° for the foreseeable future.

The heat isn't our biggest concern right now, though.

Moisture moving our way has the potential to spark thunderstorms, especially in our mountain and desert areas, both Thursday and Friday.

Some of these storms may be dry thunderstorms, which are storms that produce lightning but little to no rain.

Lightning strikes from these storms can spark new wildfires, and the gusty, erratic winds the storms produce can help fan flames.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of the mountain and desert areas in Kern for both Thursday and Friday due to the potential for dry thunderstorms.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the radar over the next 48 hours!

