Hotter temperatures on the way

Thursday is likely our last day of near average highs.

The pattern of onshore flow that's been bringing cooler, fresher air into the Valley has changed, which means are temperatures will rise and our air quality will likely get worse.

In fact, the Valley Air District is predicting Unhealthy air quality in the Valley due to ozone pollution on Friday.

Once again, wildfire smoke is having little impact on our air quality in Bakersfield, though we will likely see a push of smoke this weekend, mainly from fires burning in northern California.

Temperatures will already be near 100 in the Valley to end our work week.

Highs in the Desert will already exceed 105 Friday.

The hottest temperatures are forecast for Sunday, with highs near 105 in Bakersfield, over 105 in the Desert, and over 100 in the Kern River Valley.

In addition to being uncomfortable, our hot dry weather is not ideal for those trying to contain the French Fire, and fire weather concerns will be elevated this weekend.

Fortunately, it does look like we'll cool back down fairly soon, with temperatures back into the 90s by the middle of next week.