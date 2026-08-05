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Hottest weather of the year continues

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 4, 2026
Posted

For the third day in a row, Bakersfield was over 105°.

The high on Tuesday was 109°, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

That's the third day in a row setting the hottest day, following 107° on Sunday and 108° on Monday.

Tuesday also tied the daily record high for August 4th, set back in 1901.

Highs will likely drop a degree or two by Wednesday, but no signficant change is expected.

Valley areas remain around 105° for the remainder of the week, with mid 90s expected in the mountains.

The KRV will be over 100°, and the hottest parts of the desert will be over 110°.

Temperatures look to climb a few degrees again this weekend, before finally falling a bit early next week.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 77°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/05/2026

Clear

107° / 77°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/06/2026

Clear

107° / 78°

0%

FridayFri

08/07/2026

Clear

107° / 79°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/08/2026

Clear

108° / 80°

0%

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Clear

109° / 81°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Mostly Clear

107° / 78°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 76°

0%