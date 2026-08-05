Hottest weather of the year continues

For the third day in a row, Bakersfield was over 105°.

The high on Tuesday was 109°, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

That's the third day in a row setting the hottest day, following 107° on Sunday and 108° on Monday.

Tuesday also tied the daily record high for August 4th, set back in 1901.

Highs will likely drop a degree or two by Wednesday, but no signficant change is expected.

Valley areas remain around 105° for the remainder of the week, with mid 90s expected in the mountains.

The KRV will be over 100°, and the hottest parts of the desert will be over 110°.

Temperatures look to climb a few degrees again this weekend, before finally falling a bit early next week.

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