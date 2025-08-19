Hottest weather of the year possible this week

So far the hottest temperature of the year in Bakersfield is 105°.

There's a good chance we beat that this week.

The forecast for Friday is 107° and the forecast for Saturday is 106°.

The increasing temperatures will also lead to high fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for southern Kern, including Frazier Park, Lebec, and Pine Mountain Club, starting Wednesday and going through Saturday.

As if the heat and fire danger wasn't enough, we're also keeping an eye on rain chances Friday through Sunday, as monsoonal moisture flows into California.

That means isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially in our mountain areas!

