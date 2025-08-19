Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hottest weather of the year possible this week

Friday and Saturday are both expected to be above 105°
So far the hottest temperature of the year in Bakersfield is 105°.

There's a good chance we beat that this week.

The forecast for Friday is 107° and the forecast for Saturday is 106°.

The increasing temperatures will also lead to high fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for southern Kern, including Frazier Park, Lebec, and Pine Mountain Club, starting Wednesday and going through Saturday.

As if the heat and fire danger wasn't enough, we're also keeping an eye on rain chances Friday through Sunday, as monsoonal moisture flows into California.

That means isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially in our mountain areas!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

08/18/2025

Clear

-° / 67°

0%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Clear

96° / 68°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

97° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

103° / 77°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Clear

107° / 80°

0%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Clear

106° / 79°

0%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Mostly Clear

104° / 79°

1%

Monday

08/25/2025

Mostly Clear

103° / 77°

0%