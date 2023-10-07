Hottest weekend in a while

We're in for a hot weekend here in Kern County.

The forecast highs for Bakersfield are 97° on Saturday and 95° on Sunday.

This will feel especially hot, coming off a beautiful, cool weekend with highs of 75° and 73°.

It's actually been a long time since we've had a weekend this warm.

You have to go back nearly a month to September 9th and 10th, when the highs were 97° and 93­°

Fortunately, cooler weather is in sight.

Highs by the middle of next week will be back in the lower 70s!



