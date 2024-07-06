Hottest weekend of the year by far

It's been hot, and it's going to stay hot.
Bakersfield hit 107° on Friday, after highs of 109° both Wednesday and Thursday, the hottest days of the year so far.
We'll be even hotter than that this weekend.
Bakersfield's forecast is 112° on Saturday and 111° on Sunday.
Neither of those are records, but it will still be scorching hot.
Highs will be over 115° in the desert, close to 110° in the KRV, and very close to 100° even in Tehachapi.
In conjunction with the heat, our fire danger remains very high.
A Red Flag Warning has been extended through Monday morning for our mountain areas.
There's no end to our heat in sight, either.
Temperatures look to run over 105° every day next week as well.
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: