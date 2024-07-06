Watch Now
Hottest weekend of the year by far

Temperatures in Bakersfield will break 110° for the first time this year.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 05, 2024

It's been hot, and it's going to stay hot.

Bakersfield hit 107° on Friday, after highs of 109° both Wednesday and Thursday, the hottest days of the year so far.

We'll be even hotter than that this weekend.

Bakersfield's forecast is 112° on Saturday and 111° on Sunday.

Neither of those are records, but it will still be scorching hot.

Highs will be over 115° in the desert, close to 110° in the KRV, and very close to 100° even in Tehachapi.

In conjunction with the heat, our fire danger remains very high.

A Red Flag Warning has been extended through Monday morning for our mountain areas.

There's no end to our heat in sight, either.

Temperatures look to run over 105° every day next week as well.

