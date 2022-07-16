As of Friday, Heatwave #2 is now up to 5 days long.

The heat is not only going to be extending through the weekend, but peaking.

Bakersfield is looking at its hottest temperatures so far this year.

At this point, the hottest temperature recorded in Bakersfield in 2022 is 105°.

Saturday's forecast is 106°, Sunday's is 107°, and Monday's is 107°, so we're looking at a very hot stretch!

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect in the San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley each of those days.

While no such warning has been issued for the desert, highs will still be near 110°, with highs well over 90° expected in the south mountains.

Be sure to keep heat safety in mind this weekend.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on heat sensitive people.

Never leave pets or children in hot cars!

In addition to the heat, we're still keeping our eye on the monsoon.

While we don't see major push of moisture in our future, the monsoon is still very active, and it's possible we could see enough moisture to trigger some isolated thunderstorms in eastern Kern, especially on Sunday and Monday.