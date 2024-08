We're expecting minimal changes to our weather for the next 7 days!

As a general rule Bakersfield will be right around 100° for the next week.

Fortunately the one exception to the rule comes on Labor Day, but it's not all that significant of an exception.

Temperatures will fall down into the mid 90s, which is right around average for this time of year.

The good news is we don't have any significant weather to worry about, just a little late summer heat!

