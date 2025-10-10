Isolated storms possible Friday, chance of rain next week

We're entering into a busy stretch of weather.

For Friday the primary issue will be an isolated shower or storm popping up in our mountain or desert areas.

Coverage will not be widespread.

Into the weekend, we're tracking a big cooldown.

Highs in the Valley will be in the low to mid 70s, and some mountain towns may not even hit 60°.

We'll also be tracking gusty winds in eastern Kern this weekend as the cooler air moves in.

Into next week, all eyes are on a Pacific storm system heading for California.

This storm bring a good chance for rain and even cooler temperatures.

The track of the storm will have a big impact on the fine details like exact rain totals, but signs are looking good for widespread rain in California.

