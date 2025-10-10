Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Isolated storms possible Friday, chance of rain next week

We're tracking both tropical moisture and a winter-like storm system
23ABC Evening weather update October 9, 2025
We're entering into a busy stretch of weather.

For Friday the primary issue will be an isolated shower or storm popping up in our mountain or desert areas.

Coverage will not be widespread.

Into the weekend, we're tracking a big cooldown.

Highs in the Valley will be in the low to mid 70s, and some mountain towns may not even hit 60°.

We'll also be tracking gusty winds in eastern Kern this weekend as the cooler air moves in.

Into next week, all eyes are on a Pacific storm system heading for California.

This storm bring a good chance for rain and even cooler temperatures.

The track of the storm will have a big impact on the fine details like exact rain totals, but signs are looking good for widespread rain in California.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/09/2025

Clear

-° / 58°

4%

Friday

10/10/2025

Mostly Clear

81° / 57°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Clear

74° / 52°

2%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Clear

74° / 53°

1%

Monday

10/13/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

22%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Showers

64° / 51°

53%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Partly Cloudy

67° / 51°

16%

Thursday

10/16/2025

Mostly Clear

70° / 53°

9%