It's finally (almost) fall!

It's the last of summer!

Fall officially begins at 11:50 PM Friday night.

That's the time of the fall equinox, or when the sun passes directly overhead at the equator.

That also means our hours of daylight and night are approximately equal this time of year, both around 12 hours.

By the end of the fall we're down to under 10 hours of daylight per day, and sunsets happen before 5!

With less sunlight comes cooler temperatures, too.

The average high in Bakersfield is 89° on the first day of fall, and only 58° the last day.

Fortunately, we can count on some nicer fall weathr as the season changes.

Highs in Bakersfield will be in the low to mid 80s for the next week, perfect weather for the Kern County Fair!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

