It's going to be chilly! We're tracking cool temperatures and gusty winds

Get ready for the coldest day of the season so far!

Here in Bakersfield the forecast high for Friday is 57°, our first day in the 50s this fall!

Temperatures will be even cooler in the south mountains, where highs will barely hit 40 degrees.

Couple that with gusty winds and wind chills, or what the temperature feels like, could drop into the 20s or even the teens in our higher elevations!

Winds will be strongest just east of the mountains, though.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the eastern slopes into the Mojave desert through 10 AM Friday/.

Gusts in that area could exceed 50 miles per hour.

The gusty winds and cool temperatures are due in part to a cold front heading our way.

The cold front will also bring us a small rain chance Thursday night into early Friday, with the best chances for measurable rain in the foothills and south mountains.

We could see the first snowflakes of the season mixing in with the rain in our mountain towns, but no significant snow accumulation is expected.

