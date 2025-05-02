It's gonna be...cooling off (and yes, May)

Happy Friday, Kern County! Heading into our first weekend of May, yet another cool down is on the way. This storm system is weaker than the one we had last weekend, but we will still feel some impacts.

For Friday, minor chances for showers and thunderstorms linger in the mountains and Kern River Valley. It's not looking as strong as Thursday, but a chance still remains.

Friday is warm—nearing 90 by the afternoon in Bakersfield. But, that will change this weekend. Bakersfield drops to the 70s on Saturday and 60s Sunday.

Rain chances come back for the valley and mountains into Saturday, too. Passing showers are possible Saturday morning, and waves of moisture are set to hang on into the evening.

Another impact from the weekend's system is wind. A wind advisory is active for the entire Kern County desert neighborhoods beginning Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

