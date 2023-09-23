It’s the first day of Fall! But is it feeling like it?

Summer ended at 11:49 p.m. last night and now it’s time for crunching leaves on the sidewalk, brisk mornings, and pumpkin patches.
And in terms of the temperatures- it is feeling a whole lot more like fall compared to the heat we experienced this time last year.
Bakersfield is seeing a high of 85° today with the rest of the valley a few degrees cooler.
Our Grapevine communities are in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The Kern River Valley is hovering around 80°.
And our deserts are in the mid to upper 80s today.
We are set to get a little bit warmer this weekend here in Bakersfield, but things should be heading back to the low 80s by next week.
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: