It’s the first day of Fall! But is it feeling like it?

Summer ended at 11:49 p.m. last night and now it’s time for crunching leaves on the sidewalk, brisk mornings, and pumpkin patches.

And in terms of the temperatures- it is feeling a whole lot more like fall compared to the heat we experienced this time last year.

Bakersfield is seeing a high of 85° today with the rest of the valley a few degrees cooler.

Our Grapevine communities are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The Kern River Valley is hovering around 80°.

And our deserts are in the mid to upper 80s today.

We are set to get a little bit warmer this weekend here in Bakersfield, but things should be heading back to the low 80s by next week.

