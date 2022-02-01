January ends with plenty of clouds, no rain

After a December that brought over 2 inches of rain to Bakersfield, good enough for third rainiest on record, our excitement over a rainy winter has stalled.

January has not delivered the same way.

In fact, it's been unusually dry, with only 0.01" of rain measured in Bakersfield.

That makes January 2022 the second driest on record, with only 1972, when a trace of rain fell, being the only drier month.

Looking ahead, rain isn't coming any time soon.

We've got a weak cold front set to swing through Kern on Tuesday, but it will do little to affect our weather.

Our Tuesday starts off on the cloudy side, with clearing into the afternoon.

Despite the afternoon sun, highs will remain in the 50s in the Valley.

Temperatures climb back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

Much like last week, we're tracking much more active weather in the eastern US, where another major snow storm is devloping.

We'll hope to see some of that moisture our way soon!