Kern County avoids heatwave affecting much of the nation

Heat is the big weather story across a huge portion of the US this week, but not here in Kern County.

Heat alerts are in effect across the eastern US, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.

Places that are normally much cooler than Kern County are dealing with extreme heat, including widespread heat indices over 100°!

Here in Kern, highs will hover in the lower 90s in the Valley this week, alongside 80s in the KRV and 70s in the mountains.

Winds will be breezy through the week.

By the 4th of July our temperature will rise to near average for this time of year.

That means mid to upper 90s in the Valley, mid 90s in the KRV, 80s in the mountains, and likely some triple digits in the desert.

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