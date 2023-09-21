Kern County Fair kicks off with beautiful weather

Nice weather and the Kern County Fair don't always go hand in hand.

There are some years when we're lucky to be in the double digits!

There are not concerns with the weather this year though, at least as far as we can forecast.

The 2023 fair kicked off with beautiful weather!

The high in Bakersfield on Wednesday was 87°, cooler than our average high of 90°.

This is not an isolated nice day either.

Tomorrow will be even nicer, with a high of 82°, and we don't expect a single 90° day over the next week!

Enjoy the beautiful weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

